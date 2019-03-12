UPDATE: Girl, 7, in critical condition after accidentally being shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 7-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after she and her 11-year-old brother were playing with a gun and it accidentally went off.
Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said at a news conference just after 4 p.m. that the girl was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition.
“Not sure whose hand it was in at the time, but it did strike her in the head," Myers said. “Our immediate response was to get her to a hospital.”
The shooting happened at a home just before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Crums Lane, near Butler High School and Shively Park. Myers said the family told him the gun was stored in a secure box and located under a bed.
Myers also said the children’s uncle has guardianship over the kids, and he was outside the home doing some work.
The girl was headed into surgery as Myers was speaking just after 4 p.m.
“We’re hoping the little girl pulls through, but it will be some time until we know for sure,” he said.
No other details were known.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
