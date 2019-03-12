Yarmuth slams Trump budget proposal in hearing with acting OMB chief

None of it adds up or makes sense, which explains some of the more creative aspects of the President’s budget. The Administration uses every gimmick, “alternative projection,” and accounting trick in the book to disguise its true ramifications. One of the most striking parts in this budget is the inclusion of $165 billion for OCO – a stunning figure. Director Vought you’re not even trying to hide this attempt to skirt the cap on defense funding and obscure the true cost of military operations. In your op-ed, you implore fiscal conservatives to accept this gimmick as a back-way to supercharge defense spending and avoid negotiating realistic and responsible budget caps for both defense and non-defense funding. I’m sorry but you don’t get points for being honest about being dishonest – it doesn’t work that way. This is a gimmick and it deserves the swift bipartisan dismissal with which it was met.