4 years after child shot and killed, victims big brother indicted on manslaughter charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four years after 4-year-old Ilanye Price was shot and killed, her big brother, Daniel Key, now 21, is being indicted on manslaughter charges.
Price was inside a home on Algonquin Parkway near 35th Street when she was shot on March 13. She died just two days later, on March 15.
At the time of the shooting, Price’s grandmother told WAVE 3 News that the gun had belonged to a 17-year-old in the home.
According to the indictment, “the defendant (Daniel Key) left a loaded and cocked handgun within reach of his two younger siblings. When the two reached for the gun to play with it, I.P. (Ilanaye Price) was shot and killed.”
In addition to manslaughter, Key is being charged with Wanton Endangerment.
