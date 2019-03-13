Behind the Forecast: The hair-raising truth about humidity

Hydrogen bonds are weaker and much more finicky, breaking and reforming each time hair gets wet. Since hair is porous, it sucks in extra moisture from the air. These bonds connect strands of keratin by forming a weak attraction within a water molecule, which is made up of hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. Since warmer air can hold much more water vapor than cool air, strands of keratin create even more hydrogen bonds between themselves on those warm, humid days. This actually causes the strand of hair to more quickly fold back on itself on the molecular level, according to Smithsonian. The hair folds even more as the strands of keratin create more bonds with hydrogen, basically swelling then disrupting the air’s cuticle, the smooth outer layer. As it folds, we notice hair becoming much more frizzy.