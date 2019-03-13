Bipartisan group of KY lawmakers say remaining controversial education bills will not pass

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With limited time remaining in the current legislative session, a bipartisan coalition of Kentucky politicians issued a statement that two controversial education bills will not pass.
The statement was issued Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. from a group of state lawmakers from Louisville: Sens. Julie Raque Adams (R) and Morgan McGarvey (D) and Reps. Joni Jenkins (D) and Jason Nemes (R).
House Bill 525 sparked major backlash from teachers, who have staged sickouts to protest in Frankfort over the past two weeks. It would restructure the board that oversees teachers’ pensions, taking positions away from KEA, and adding a position appointed by the governor.
So far, the bill passed out of committee and received readings on the House floor, but has not been called to a vote.
Another controversial bill, HB 205, would offer a private school scholarship tax credit. It has shown little movement, but teachers have shown concern that it could be added to another bill and passed in the final days of the session.
Lawmakers are trying to assure teachers that won’t happen, but there is little trust, as teachers recall the rushed pension reform passed in March 2018 in place of a gutted sewer bill. It took lawmakers less than 8 hours to pass that law, which was eventually struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
A third bill that drew ire from teachers in the Jefferson County Public Schools district has passed.
Senate Bill 250 allows JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to have the final say in hiring school principals. It is on Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk awaiting his signature.
Thursday is the final regular day for this legislative session.
