IN company recalls sliced pork BBQ due to allergen not on label

JASPER, IN (WAVE) - A company based in Jasper, Indiana voluntarily recalled some of its meat because the product may contain an allergen that’s not on the label.
Merkley and Sons Packing Company recalled its Hickory Smoked Pork in BBQ Sauce (pictured above) that was sold at grocery stores in eight Indiana counties: Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Harrison, Perry, Spencer, Warrick and Vanderburgh.
The pork may contain soy, but that is not listed on the label. It was sold in 32-ounce and 64-ounce refrigerated packages with a yellow and red label and a “Merkley Quality Meats” logo.
Merkley and Sons said consumers should return or destroy any Hickory Smoked Pork in BBQ Sauce. The company did not provide any expiration dates or product numbers related to the recall.
The pork was sold at the following stores:
Hometown IGA stores located in:
- Loogootee
- Morgan Ave, Evansville
- 1st Ave, Evansville
- Broadway St, Princeton
- Rockport
Priceless stores in:
- Washington
- Pennsylvania Ave, Evansville
Holiday Foods located in:
- Jasper
- Dale
- Ferdinand
- Santa Claus
- Haubstadt
- New Salisbury
Nobles in Tell City
Mor for Less in Huntingburg
Bucks Produce in Marengo
Guillaume’s in Leopold
