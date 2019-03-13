Deadly crash investigation ongoing in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A portion of Highway 44 in Bullitt County had to be shut down because of a deadly crash.
According to Bullitt County dispatch, the crash happened on Highway 44 near Watergate Drive just before 11 a.m., Wednesday.
When police arrived just minutes after the call, they found a Ford Ranger, driven eastbound by a 44-year-old unidentified female left the roadway for an unknown reason. Police say the tuck struck the roadway approach from Watergate Drive, causing the vehicle to go airborne, and then hit a utility pole.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim will be released at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing.
