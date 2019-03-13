Firefighters rescue man from house fire in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire and rescue those inside in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood of Louisville on Tuesday night.
Someone called 911 to report the fire around 10:35 p.m., saying someone was trapped in the house in the 5300 block of Pyrus Lane. That’s in a neighborhood off Dixie Highway, between Greenwood Road and West Pages Lane.
Firefighters arrived to find two people outside the home. There was a man inside who needed help to get out of the fire, PRP Fire Chief Col. Doug Recktenwald said.
Crews took an adult and a child to the hospital to be checked out. Recktenwald said everyone who was in the house at the time of the fire is expected to be OK.
Recktenwald said he believes the fire started in a bedroom. He told WAVE 3 News it looks like an accident at this point, but the fire is under investigation.
