FORECAST: Alert Day: Strong to severe storm potential Thursday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures soared back into the toward the 70° mark today, making for a wonderful day to be outside.
Tonight is when we’ll begin to pay for that pleasant weather.
After midnight a line of locally heavy rain and some thunder moves in, making for a wet and windy pre-dawn commute in Louisville. The much-talked-about severe weather potential for the afternoon on Thursday depends heavily on how much of a break we see between the morning rain and the afternoon’s developing storms.
Should rain and clouds linger through lunchtime and beyond, our afternoon severe weather threat would be low, while drier weather and some sunshine during that time would promote a more elevated risk of severe storms. Should that more elevated risk play out, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes would be possible in a broken line of supercell storms that would rake through our counties starting around 2 p.m. These storms will move fast and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible even outside those storms most of the day.
By 9 p.m. all severe weather will be wrapped up, if not before. Make sure you have the WAVE 3 News Weather app tomorrow for custom push notifications that keep you ahead of storm warnings, video updates, and live radar as storms will develop quickly tomorrow afternoon should we have the right conditions.
We’ll take highs from 75° tomorrow to near 50° on Friday behind the front driving all of this active weather.
The weekend looks quiet and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s and a small shower chance by late Sunday.
TONIGHT - Rain and thunder late; Windy; LOW: 60°
THURSDAY (ALERT DAY) - AM rain and thunder (80% chance); Afternoon & early evening strong storms (100%); Windy and warm; HIGH: 75°
FRIDAY - Mostly Cloudy; Isolated shower or flurry (10%); HIGH: 50°; LOW: 45°
