FORECAST: Alert Day: Strong to severe storm potential Thursday afternoon

Should rain and clouds linger through lunchtime and beyond, our afternoon severe weather threat would be low, while drier weather and some sunshine during that time would promote a more elevated risk of severe storms. Should that more elevated risk play out, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes would be possible in a broken line of supercell storms that would rake through our counties starting around 2 p.m. These storms will move fast and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible even outside those storms most of the day.