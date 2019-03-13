FORECAST: Light AM Showers; warmer, drier afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- THURSDAY (3/14/19)
ALERTS
- THURSDAY PRE-DAWN: Locally heavy rain, wind gusts 35-40 mph
- THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Period of t-storms possible. Some could be severe
- THURSDAY EARLY EVENING: 2-3 hour window of wind gusts near 45 mph
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few light showers will continue to push through WAVE Country this morning as clouds hold strong.
The afternoon will be drier and breezy with gusts between 25 to 35 mph. Highs today will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s.
More rain approaches the region overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s. This heavy rain will continue through Thursday morning, potentially slowing down the morning commute. Into the afternoon, a break from the rain will allow temperatures to rise back into the low 70s.
How warm we get Thursday will impact the severity of the late afternoon and evening storms. Damaging winds, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes look to be our main threats.
The line of storms pushes out late Thursday night leaving us drier and cooler heading into St. Patrick's Day weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: AM Showers/Drizzle (20%); Decreasing Clouds; Warmer; breezy; HIGH: 72°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy; Rain late (80%); LOW: 59°
THURSDAY – ALERT DAY: Morning rain, windy (80%); Afternoon/evening thunderstorms (100%); HIGH: 75°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- ALERT DAY: Thursday T-storms/Wind/Torrential Rain
- EARLIEST ALERT: A couple of cool snaps next week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.