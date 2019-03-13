JCPS closed on Wednesday, March 13 due to teacher absences

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 13 because a large number of teachers will be absent.
The announcement was made via Twitter around 10 p.m.
Snow day sites will be open for childcare at several YMCAs across the county. Those can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Resources for free lunch for children under the age of 18 will be available Wednesday throughout the district. See the full list at the bottom of this article.
This is the second consecutive day JCPS has closed due to teacher absences. It’s the fifth closure in the past two weeks.
Teachers are calling in sick to go to Frankfort and protest during the final days of this legislative session.
Several bills are the focus of teacher rallies:
House Bill 525 would restructure the board that oversees teacher pensions, House Bill 205 would offer a private school scholarship tax credit and Senate Bill 250 would allow the JCPS superintendent to choose principals instead of site based decision making councils.
On Tuesday, SB 250 passed the House. It now heads to the governor’s desk for a signature.
JCPS officials released the following list of schools that will be open from 12 to 2 p.m. for lunch:
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman Street
- Brandeis Elementary, 2817 W. Kentucky Street
- California Community Center
- Carter Elementary, 3600 Bohne Avenue
- Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Lane
- Coral Ridge Elementary, 10608 National Turnpike
- Crums Lane Elementary, 3212 South Crums Lane
- Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First Street
- Frayser Elementary, 1230 Larchmont Avenue
- Layne Elementary, 9831 East Avenue
- Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Lane
- Maupin Elementary, 1312 Catalpa Street
- Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Parkway
- Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Lane
- Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane
- Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Road
The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will also run its routes. Those are as follows for Wednesday, March 13:
- Holiday Park, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apts., 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
- Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
- Derby Estates, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
- Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
- Partridge Pointe Apts., 1 to 1:30 p.m.
