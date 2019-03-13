JCPS continues to update last day of school, graduation dates and times

JCPS continues to update last day of school, graduation dates and times
By Makayla Ballman | March 13, 2019 at 1:46 PM EST

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools continue to update the last day of school, along with high school graduation dates and times on their online calendar.

Due to teacher sick outs, the last day of school is now pushed back until June 6.

The JCPS school calendar, if no more school days are canceled.
The JCPS school calendar, if no more school days are canceled. (JCPS)

Click here for the current JCPS school calendar. It could change if JCPS cancels class on Thursday, March 14.

As of now, if JCPS doesn’t cancel class and the last day of school is on June 6, 2019 the below grid will reflect senior graduation times and locations:

This grid reflects JCPS senior graduation dates, times, and locations, if JCPS' last school day is June 6, 2019.
This grid reflects JCPS senior graduation dates, times, and locations, if JCPS' last school day is June 6, 2019. (JCPS)

If JCPS’ last day of school is on June 7, 2019, the below grid will reflect senior graduation times.

If JCPS classes end on June 7, these dates, times, and locations are where JCPS seniors will have their graduation ceremonies.
If JCPS classes end on June 7, these dates, times, and locations are where JCPS seniors will have their graduation ceremonies. (JCPS)

If JCPS’ last day of school is on June 10, 2019, the below grid will reflect senior graduation times.

If JCPS classes end on June 10, these dates, times, and locations are where JCPS seniors will have their graduation ceremonies.
If JCPS classes end on June 10, these dates, times, and locations are where JCPS seniors will have their graduation ceremonies.

