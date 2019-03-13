JCPS continues to update last day of school, graduation dates and times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools continue to update the last day of school, along with high school graduation dates and times on their online calendar.
Due to teacher sick outs, the last day of school is now pushed back until June 6.
Click here for the current JCPS school calendar. It could change if JCPS cancels class on Thursday, March 14.
As of now, if JCPS doesn’t cancel class and the last day of school is on June 6, 2019 the below grid will reflect senior graduation times and locations:
If JCPS’ last day of school is on June 7, 2019, the below grid will reflect senior graduation times.
If JCPS’ last day of school is on June 10, 2019, the below grid will reflect senior graduation times.
