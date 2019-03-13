KY Lawmaker: There’s no will to slip private school scholarship tax credits into revenue bill

“Throughout the 2019 General Assembly, it was our sincere hope that the Kentucky General Assembly would put kids first and ensure all students, no matter their income or zip code, have access to the educational opportunities they need. We are extremely disappointed in the lack of movement of House Bill 205, legislation to create a Scholarship Tax Credit program in Kentucky. The legislation would level the playing field by allowing private entities to fund financial aid for vulnerable Kentucky students to attend the school that is best for their individual needs. The failure to advance HB205 means that lower-income families will remain disadvantaged in getting their children into the school that is best for them.”