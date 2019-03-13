LMPD officers exonerated from racial profiling in traffic stop cell phone video

"You said you believed you were profiled due to your vehicle, but when Officer Norton first saw your vehicle, he thought it was a Dodge Challenger after seeing the illegal turn. It was determined Officer Norton had to travel for approximately 14 seconds at speeds up to 58 mph to close the distance between his vehicle and your vehicle," he said. "Given Officer Norton was unable to accurately determine the make and model of the vehicle, it appears unlikely he was able to determine the race of the vehicle's occupants prior to making the stop. Based on this factual information, I believe the stop was not based on your race or your socio-economic status."