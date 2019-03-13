LouCity stadium taking shape as construction moves forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’ve driven along I-64 near downtown Louisville lately, you’ve probably noticed the serious progress on the new LouCity FC Soccer Stadium project.
This week WAVE 3 News got a look inside the Butchertown construction. Lou City President Brad Estes said despite all the recent wet winter weather, crews are right on schedule.
The connectivity to Butchertown can be seen in the Messer/Harman joint construction venture that’s working to put up the $65 million stadium. They’ve made major strides, all while coordinating 50 plus sub-contractors.
Officials told WAVE 3 News the horse shoe stadium design’s open end will face the bridges and is now slated to seat 11,700 fans, with a standing room only capacity of 14,000.
“I’m like a proud parent every little beam that goes up,” Estes said. “It’s so much fun.”
Let’s just say, Estes has driven by a few times.
“Watching them pour the slabs for the seats is pretty cool because you have little loge boxes tucked in there and it’s just fun to see everything coming from the ground up," Estes said.
Project Executive Jason Larkin showed off the amazing site lines fans will have - from the foundation to concrete block and soon the grandstands. Up next, the big brown metal roof will go up in mid-April.
“The roof will be pretty impressive," Larkin said. "I know the design team and the club really like the idea of the roof.”
The soccer team itself has taken notice on a daily basis too.
“I got goosebumps driving around it," Head Coach John Hackworth said. "It’s one of the things that drew me to this club.”
“Physically seeing the materials being put together with the building, the construction driving past it, gives you even more excitement and pride," LouCity defender Paco Craig said.
Unlike some city projects that have been put on pause because of budget woes, it won’t happen here. The construction is being funded by the ownership group after it finished its financing deal with Fifth Third Bank.
