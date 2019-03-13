Louisville woman celebrates 105th birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman hit a big milestone on Tuesday, her 105th birthday.
Juanita Green had a party at the Hillebrand House Apartments, complete with decorations, cake and ice cream.
Green let us in on her secret on living a long, happy, and healthy life.
“My secret is, treat everybody right, and enjoy yourself everyday," Green said. "Be kind to everybody. Love everybody, if you can... but try.”
Green’s friends have been hosting the party since she turned 100-years-old.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.