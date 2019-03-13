Man accused of biting off part of father’s finger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of biting off a part of his father’s finger during an argument.
According to an arrest slip, Charles Woods, 28, was at his father’s house and his father tried to take away Wood’s keys because he was intoxicated. Both Woods and his father went to bed and his father woke up to Woods tearing up the house.
Police said his father gave Woods his keys and Woods began to walk to the door. When his father started toward the door Woods lunged at him and knocked him down. Police said his father hit his head on a coffee table when he fell. An altercation started and Woods bit the tip of his father’s pinky finger, police said.
Woods got off of his father then walked into the kitchen and said he would kill everyone in the house, according to the arrest slip.
Woods left and his father was taken to Jewish Hospital for treatment.
Woods was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on March 12 and charged with assault and terroristic threatening.
