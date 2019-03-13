Man accused of stealing cash from armored truck appear in KY courtroom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man accused of stealing a large amount of cash from an armored truck and leaving town pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Monday.
Mark Espinosa appeared in court in Kentucky after being arrested in Connecticut on Jan. 30.
Espinosa is accused of stealing cash from a Garda truck outside of Jefferson Mall in December of 2018. He was employed with the company at the time of the theft.
Espinosa’s trail is scheduled to begin on May 7.
