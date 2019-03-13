Man charged with murder of woman in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Less than two weeks after the shooting death of a woman in Valley Station, police officers made an arrest.
On Feb. 28, a shooting on El Prado Street left a woman injured. She was rushed to the hospital, but died overnight.
Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police arrested Austin Tudor, 25, charging him with murder - domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Police said a witness told them Tudor put a gun on the victim’s shoulder and said, “I’ll pop ya.” The victim responded, “Well, pop me," and that’s when shots were fired, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Tudor told officers the gun went off when the victim reached for it.
The victim has not been identified.
Tudor is due in court Wednesday morning.
