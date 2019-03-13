$120 million project will bring new facilities, long-awaited renovations to JCPS buildings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously approved a $120 million facilities plan at its meeting Tuesday.
Three new elementary schools and one new middle school will be built under the new plan.
A new school on West Broadway will combine students from Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary schools.
In South Dixie, Watson Lane and Wilkerson will combine in a new building.
In the Newburg area, Liberty High students will move into the building currently occupied by Gilmore Lane Elementary. While awaiting their new building, Gilmore Lane students will attend nearby elementary schools.
The district will begin meeting with Gilmore Lane parents immediately to figure out where their children will go to school.
There will also be major renovations to the Academy at Shawnee. The school’s third floor has been condemned for 25 years.
In total, the project is estimated to cost between $120 and $130 million.
