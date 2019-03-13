Notable bills fizzle out in final days of KY legislative session

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The final days of the Kentucky legislative session are winding down.
That means the chances of passage for bills that haven’t been voted on in either chamber are getting slimmer.
After Wednesday, there are only two legislative days left on the calendar, scheduled for Thursday and March 28.
In between those days, the governor will be able to veto bills.
House Bill 354 cleans up a tax law passed last year. It was brought this session largely in response to the concerns of nonprofits.
Final touches were put on the bill in a conference committee Wednesday.
Lawmakers said those did not include a private school scholarship tax credit teachers feared may be slipped into it.
Felon voting rights activists rallied at the Capitol on Wednesday, but bills related to that topic have seen almost no momentum since they’ve been introduced in the Legislature this session.
House Bill 175, which legalized sports betting, online poker and fantasy sports, has seemed to have fizzled out as well.
Proponents applauded it as a small, but welcomed, revenue stream dedicated to the state’s pension shortfall.
“It is unlikely that that bill will see any further movement this year,” Rep. David Osborne, R-House Speaker, said.
Osborne has said that a fix to the Kentucky pension crisis most likely won’t come up this session.
By normal rules, bills typically need three days to be read on either the House or Senate floor to qualify for a vote, but lawmakers can vote to suspend those rules to push legislation to passage quicker.
The thought of that may be one of the reasons teachers are still watching education bills at the Capitol.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.