Nurse retires after 44-years of caring for others at Green Valley Care Center

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - After 44 years of caring for others, a New Albany nurse is finally retired.
Carol McLean started working at Green Valley Care Center as an aide. She loved it so much, she decided to get her nursing license and stay for over four decades caring for residents.
“This has been a good place to work and it’s helped support me all my life,” McLean said. “It’s just been nice being in here. You feel welcome.”
As for what she’s going to do next, McLean says traveling is in her future. She plans on visiting her daughter in Alaska.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.