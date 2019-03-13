Oldham Co. votes to change calendar, will be in session Friday, March 15

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Wednesday evening to amend the 2018/19 school calendar.
Passing with a vote of 5-0, school will now be in session for students on Friday, March 15.
Friday was originally a teacher work day, meaning students would not have to be in class. Now, with the change, students will be in class.
The last day of school will now be May 31.
The board also voted to amend the order of the remaining make-up days. They are now as follows:
- May 3
- June 3
- June 4
- June 5
- June 6
- June 7
- June 10
- June 11
- June 12
