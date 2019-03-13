Programming changes due to ACC Tournament on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville will take on Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament Wednesday evening.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Due to the tournament, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD will move to the following times:
- Chicago Med, March 15 at 3 a.m.
- Chicago Fire, March 16 at 4 a.m.
- Chicago PD, March 16 at 2 a.m.
Before that, Days of Our Lives will move to 11 a.m. as Clemson takes on North Carolina at noon on WAVE 3 News.
