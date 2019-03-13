StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

2am-6am: A broken line of thunderstorms will approach from the west. The wind fields will be strong in general so it will be a windy period for us. There is a risk a few of the stronger downpours could enhance those wind gusts so we will watch that. The risk for severe weather is low as not all of the ingredients are lined up for this batch. Some pea-size hail is possible but nothing larger and mainly west of I-65. The trend in this band will be to slow it down and weaken it as well. This means those of you east of I-65 have a lower risk at experience these downpours while those to the west will stand the higher chance.