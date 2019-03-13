SummerWorks program kicks off in Louisville; here’s how to sign up

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville’s SummerWorks program connects young adults with quality summer employment opportunities.
Tuesday, city officials joined school leaders and business owners for the official kickoff at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club.
People who are 16 to 21-years-old can now sign up to find work for Summer 2019. Click or tap here to sign up as a young person looking for work, or as a business looking to hire.
The program helps young workers build valuable skills and gain access to other things like housing, child care and transportation.
One young man said his SummerWorks internship at Humana turned into a full-time career.
“I still don’t believe it today,” Jordan Hennemann said. “Humana is one of the best places I could’ve had an internship at to help nurture my interest and knowledge in the industry. And, without the SummerWorks program, I don’t know that that would’ve been possible.”
City officials said since 2011, SummerWorks has helped connect 23,000 young people to jobs.
This is the ninth year for the program.
