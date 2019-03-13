Thousands of dollars worth of damage done at Kentucky cemetery

Thousands of dollars worth of damage done at Kentucky cemetery
The vandalism included spray paint on the sidewalk and knocking over shrubs and trees with a pickup truck.
By Makayla Ballman | March 12, 2019 at 7:15 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 7:15 PM

MARION COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Police in Marion County are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a cemetery.

Police say the person or persons left a pick up truck behind because it got stuck in the mud.

The truck was driven all around the cemetery, knocking down shrubs and small trees over the weekend.

Several sidewalks were vandalized with spraypaint.

No graves or headstones were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 270-692-3051.

