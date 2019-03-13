Tyler Park bridge needs repairs, but funding not included in park’s planned makeover

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s an iconic part of Louisville’s Tyler Park neighborhood.
An engineering study commissioned by the city discovered work is needed on the Tyler Park bridge. It carries traffic on Baxter Avenue over the park in the Highlands.
The study found the nearly 115-year-old bridge is safe, but needs some work to prevent future water damage.
“(We need to) essentially water proof it,” Metro Public Works Landscape Architect John Swintosky said. “Fix the areas where water has been allowed to, or has been getting into the bridge structure and evidenced over time where water can come out between the stones.”
Repairs need to be made to the sidewalks, curb line, rod iron fence and the top two layers of stone on the bridge.
However, right now there’s no money set aside for the design or construction needed.
The engineering study is separate from a planned million-dollar makeover at Tyler Park which is to include a new sprayground and basketball courts.
