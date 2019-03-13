YouthBuild seeking applicants for summer jobs, huge expansion in Smoketown underway

YouthBuild seeking applicants for summer jobs, huge expansion in Smoketown underway
YouthBuild Louisville assists young people to prepare for college and careers by providing them different sets of life skills.
By Kayla VanMeter | March 13, 2019 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 12:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A $2 million expansion announced in 2017, is coming to fruition at YouthBuild in the Smoketown neighborhood.

YouthBuild Louisville assists young people in meeting significant life goals, such as preparing for college and careers, by providing services in education, vocational training, community service, case management, placement, and post-graduation support. This expansion provides the group money to build an addition to its current facility.

>> RELATED STORY: SummerWorks program kicks off in Louisville; here’s how to sign up

“Inside that building are classrooms, a fitness center, a laundry room, and showers for our young people,” CEO of YouthBuild Lynn Rippy said. “There will be a job center with two non-profit partners and we are also adding counseling suites.”

Leon Farris, 19, is part of the YouthBuild program. He's spent the past four months earning certifications to help build his future career in constriction.

"I'm here to get my construction license, my forklift license and basically every certification that I can," Farris explained.

The expansion at YouthBuild will allow more students to become college and career ready.
The expansion at YouthBuild will allow more students to become college and career ready. (WAVE 3 News)

In 2017, the city celebrated the groups' expansion groundbreaking. Almost two years later, the build is up, waiting for brick and mortar. The expansion will allow YouthBuild to triple its outreach, with a goal of serving nearly 100 young people when the project is finished in the fall.

If you’ll be 16-21 years old on June 1, 2019 and are a resident of Louisville, you can work to get a quality job this summer through SummerWorks. SummerWorks, a partnership of KentuckianaWorks and YouthBuild Louisville, is a free program that matches young people in Louisville to quality summer jobs. Click here to apply.

To learn more about YouthBuild’s upcoming class in the fall, click here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.