ALERT DAY: Heavy AM rain, strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- THURSDAY (3/14/19)
ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY: 10 AM to 8 PM
- EARLY THIS MORNING: Locally heavy rain, wind gusts 35-40 mph
- THIS AFTERNOON: Period of t-storms likely. Some could be severe. ALL DAY: Wind gusts near 45 mph
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures to start the day are in the upper 50s and low 60s as rain moves into the region. Winds this morning are gusting to near 35 mph.
These showers will linger through the morning commute till mid-morning.
After the morning rain, a break from the rain through the early afternoon would allow temperatures to rise into the low to mid-70s. If the morning rain lingers longer, this afternoon and evening's severe threat will be lower.
Right now, trends continue to point to strong to severe storms with straight-line winds as the main threat. The potential for tornadoes, small hail, and heavy rain also remain.
After the lunch hour, a line of strong to severe storms races toward and through the area bringing that risk of severe weather. All of WAVE Country has now been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk.
As midnight approaches, the line of storms should be well off to our east. Outside of today's storms, winds will gust between 40 to 50 mph hence the Wind Advisory that's currently in place.
Tomorrow, highs will only max near 50 as a few sprinkles and flurries track through.
The weekend looks dry, save the slight chance of some precipitation late Sunday into Monday.
FORECAST
TODAY (ALERT DAY): AM rain (100%); Afternoon & early evening strong storms (90%); Windy; Warm; HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY): Showers and storms ending (60%); Windy; LOW: 45°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy; Isolated shower or flurry (10%); HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- ALERT DAY: Today’s severe weather chance, wind, and rain
- WEEKEND: Drier and quieter setup!
- EARLIEST ALERT: Cooler air mid to late next week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.