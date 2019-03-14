ALERT DAY: High winds, including gusts up to 60, 70 MPH

ALERT DAYS
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Straight-line winds outside of thunderstorms have been one of the biggest damage-makers today.
Louisville International Airport gusted to 68 mph with many areas receiving 50+ mph gusts. A line of thunderstorms will move through the rest of WAVE Country during the evening. The narrow line of thunderstorms will produce brief heavy rainfall with strong gusts.
Winds should remain gusty through the evening hours, with temperatures falling through the 60s & 50s – eventually into the mid 40s overnight.
As the impressive area of low pressure moves to our north, clouds will increase once again on Friday with a slight chance for a shower or flurry. Temperatures will be much cooler for Friday with highs near 50 degrees.
For the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures below average in the upper 40s & lower 50s. All in all, after today, we’ll enter into a much quieter weather pattern for several days.
