ALERT DAY: Tornado watch in effect

ALERT DAYS
- THURSDAY (3/14/19)
ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY: Until 8 PM
- THIS AFTERNOON: Period of t-storms likely. Some could be severe
- ALL DAY: Wind gusts near 45 mph
10:55 a.m. UPDATE -- A tornado has touched down in Paducah and a tornado watch has been issued for parts of the WAVE 3 News viewing area, including Jefferson County, Kentucky.
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Morning round of rain continues to shrink in size and lift north. This is allow for some sun breaks to develop across southern KY and western TN. This will add fuel to a volatile atmosphere this afternoon.
A broken line of thunderstorms to our west will enhance with some re-development as it moves east toward WAVE Country this afternoon. Some of these cells could turn severe with hail/high winds and even a few tornadoes. Not everyone will experience severe weather but you need to prepare as if you will.
Main timing still looks to be along/west of I-65 before 4 p.m. and east after 4 p.m. It will become quite windy regardless over the next several hours as warm air continues to funnel into the region.
Stay tuned for updates.
FORECAST
TODAY (ALERT DAY): AM rain (100%); Afternoon & early evening strong storms (90%); Windy; Warm; HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY): Showers and storms ending (60%); Windy; LOW: 45°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy; Isolated shower or flurry (10%); HIGH: 50°
