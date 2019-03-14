ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch issued for much of WAVE Country

ALERT DAYS
- THURSDAY (3/14/19)
ALERTS
- TORNADO WATCH: Most areas along/west of I-65, including Louisville, until 5 p.m.
- WIND ADVISORY: Until 8 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’re tracking a line of severe thunderstorms with a high wind and tornado threat.
It will take some time for the cells to work eastward, but everyone needs to pay careful attention to the weather alerts throughout the afternoon.
Not all locations will experience severe weather, but all locations have at least a risk of it.
It will be windy and warm as we climb into the 60s and lower 70s.
Things will be windy and cooler tonight.
FORECAST
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Thunderstorms likely (100%), some could turn severe this afternoon, windy, warm. HIGH: 67-72°
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY UNTIL MID-EVENING): T-storms end east (40%), windy evening. LOW: 45°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or flurry (10%); HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- ALERT DAY: Today’s severe weather chance, wind, and rain
- WEEKEND: Drier and quieter setup!
- EARLIEST ALERT: Cooler air mid to late next week
