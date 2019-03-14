Another racehorse dies at Santa Anita Park

(WAVE) - Three days after workouts resumed at the famed Santa Anita Park, another thoroughbred died there Thursday, according to reports.
NBCNews.com reported just before 2 p.m. ET Thursday that Princess Lili B, a 3-year-old filly trained by David Bernstein, “suffered a catastrophic injury ... and had to be put down.” The horse broke both her front legs, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Princess Lili B’s death is the 22nd at Santa Anita since Christmas. After the 21st death, the track suspended racing there, but limited workouts resumed Monday.
Princess Lili B was not among the top 40 contenders on the road to this year’s Kentucky Oaks.
Among the cancellations was a high-profile March 9 card that featured the San Felipe Stakes, a Grade II prep race for Kentucky Derby contenders, and the Santa Anita Handicap, a Grade I contest for 4-year-olds.
Still to be determined is whether the high-stakes Santa Anita Derby will take place on April 6. If it runs, Bob Baffert’s top Derby contenders -- Game Winner and Improbable -- are expected to race. Santa Anita is Baffert’s home track; his Triple Crown winner Justify won the Santa Anita Derby there last year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.