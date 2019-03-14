Cape Girardeau man injured in KY tornado

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was injured in Thursday morning’s tornado in western McCracken County, Kentucky.
Authorities say James Garner was driving on Highway 62 when the tornado came through.
According to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, Garner was driving eastbound on the highway when it became entangled in a grain bin that wrapped his truck up and turned it upside down in the middle of the road.
“Rescue crews from the Concord Fire Department and the sheriff’s department responded and freed him from that vehicle,” Sheriff Carter said. “He just sustained a very minor cut. I want to acknowledge and make clear the almighty hand of God has provided safety to our community.”
Garner reportedly worked for Paducah Power and was on his way to work when it happened.
The McCracken County judge executive issued a State of Emergency for McCracken County.
