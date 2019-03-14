Cards blow out Notre Dame in ACC Tournament opener

(WAVE) - A Steven Enoch follow slam capped a 22-2 UofL run that gave them control of their ACC Tournament opener against a shorthanded Notre Dame team. They beat the Irish 75-53.
Notre Dame (14-19) came out hot, jumping out to 10-6 lead, but the Cards answered with their run and never looked back. Jordan Nwora, the 2019 ACC Most Improved Player, scored a game-high 24 points on 8-15 shooting. He hit more three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game, three, than the entire UofL team hit in a March 3 win over the Irish. They went just 2-22 from three in the 75-61 win. Nwora also pulled down nine rebounds.
“For the first 17 minutes we did a great job of taking care of the ball,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said.
The Cards held Notre Dame to 27% (18-67) shooting from the field. Irish leading scorer John Mooney hit just 3 of his 18 shots.
“I just thought our guys just played with great energy throughout the game,” Mack added.
Notre Dame did close to within 38-31 early in the second half, but the Cards responded with a 14-2 run. It was a spurt that included dunks for Nwora and Dwayne Sutton and two three-pointers from Ryan McMahon. McMahon finished with 12 points. Enoch added 10 more off the bench.
It is just the second win in ACC Tournament for UofL (20-12). They beat Florida State in their opener in 2018.
Up next is the #2 seed, #3 North Carolina (26-5). The Tar Heels and Cards split two regular season meetings. UofL won 83-62 in Chapel Hill on January 12, and the Tar Heels won 79-69 in the KFC Yum! Center on February 2.
“They decimated us on the glass in game two,” Mack recalled.
That ACC Tournament quarterfinal will tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday and you can watch it LIVE on WAVE 3 News.
