Cards blow out Notre Dame in ACC Tournament opener

Notre Dame (14-19) came out hot, jumping out to 10-6 lead, but the Cards answered with their run and never looked back. Jordan Nwora, the 2019 ACC Most Improved Player, scored a game-high 24 points on 8-15 shooting. He hit more three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game, three, than the entire UofL team hit in a March 3 win over the Irish. They went just 2-22 from three in the 75-61 win. Nwora also pulled down nine rebounds.