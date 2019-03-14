Dozens of dogs in Louisville to compete for canine crowns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rain and dogs are not always the most pleasant combination.
But this wet weather hasn’t stopped nearly 4,000 dogs from making the trip to Louisville this weekend for the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.
They came from New York to Utah and everywhere in between. Oh, and also Canada.
The dog show is the big leagues.
“It’s just everything that puts you on the road to being able to show in those championship shows,” handler David Daugherty said.
Daugherty is a 30-year veteran handler who has shown at the Westminster Dog Show.
“You’re always hoping to win," Daugherty. "Just know that you don’t always win.”
Betty Erter is no stranger to the game either - and she’s worked with David before.
“He showed Brandy’s daddy for me, Manfred," Erter said.
For these competitions, oftentimes Erter doesn’t see her dogs for months on end.
“It’s like they go to Summer camp with the handler and have a great time," Erter said. “They’re made over. They’re loved on, and the handlers love them like their own.”
A Great Pyranese named Connor won best in breed on Thursday. If you’re wondering what he enjoys about these shows - it’s affection.
“I like for him to be petted because he looks forward to that. That’s what he likes,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty told his clients to have fun with these events.
“Try to enjoy everything you can with them, because their time for doing this is very short," Daugherty said.
The event will officially wrap up on Sunday at the Expo Center. Proceeds will help local organizations to support police dogs with bullet-proof vests, animals in natural disaster situations and animal oxygen masks for Louisville Fire and Rescue.
