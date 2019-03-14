Father, son accused of sexually abusing 3 children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father and son accused of sexually abusing three children were in court Thursday morning.
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, were arrested on September 12, 2017.
The victims, ages 10, 12 and 13, told detectives the men sexually abused them and threatened to kill them if they told anyone.
Riggle Sr. and Riggle Jr. are charged with three counts of sodomy and sexual abuse.
In court Thursday, attorneys said they were still reviewing a substantial amount of discovery, including information from electronic devices.
The two men will be back in court April 30 at 11 a.m.
