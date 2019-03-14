Hardin County Schools dismissing at 1:15 p.m. due to weather

By Sarah Jackson | March 14, 2019 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 11:51 AM

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Hardin County Schools will be releasing students early due to weather.

The district posted on Facebook and said students will be released at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The decision was because the National Weather Service said bad weather will arrive in the area when students are normally released.

Elementary schools will be released first, followed but middle and high schools. All evening school activities have been canceled.

