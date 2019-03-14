Hoosiers NCAA bubble bursts after 79-75 setback to Ohio State

WAVE) - Indiana mounted a late comeback but fell 79-75 to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, Illinois. The loss snapped the Hoosiers four game winning streak and dropped them to 17-15 and likely headed to the NIT instead of the NCAA.
“Just weren’t good enough at this game, at this level, for what was at stake,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. “Needed to just play smarter and sharper and at the end of the day be a little bit better defensively in terms of rebounding.”
Devonte Green led IU with 26 points. He hit 8-10 three’s, including a deep one with 5.1 seconds left that got the Hoosiers within 77-75.
Ohio State’s Andre Wesson fell down while in bounding the ball, but was able to get it to C.J. Jackson, who was fouled with 3.3 seconds left. Jackson hit both free throws for the final margin.
The Buckeyes led 63-53 after a Luther Muhammad triple. Green hit four of his eight three’s in the final 7:30.
The NCAA Selection Show is Sunday at 6 p.m. and the NIT bracket will be announced later in the evening.
