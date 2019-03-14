Hoosiers open Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State

“Our resume is still unfinished but has greatly improved from three weeks ago, but mostly because of how we scheduled the non-conference and who we beat. I think there are only 18 teams in the country that can claim six quad one wins and I believe 22 of our games are in the quad one or quad two and that’s a huge schedule to be playing against," Miller said. "When you start to get to the nitty gritty at the end and teams are trying to decide based on 12 teams or eight teams to make up four spots, at the end of the day they are going to say did you beat anybody in the tournament? Can this team legitimately go to the tournament and win a game? I think that our resume speaks loud about what we are capable of doing at one point and now what we are capable of doing again. You win one or two at Big Ten Tournament where you are obviously beating good teams so to me it’s all in front of us, everything everybody wanted from our program is still there and we have to feel good about that right now.”