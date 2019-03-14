Hoosiers open Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana takes a four game winning streak to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers are back in the conversation for the spot in the NCAA Tournament, but still have some work to do.
They are 17-14 and their tourney opener could be a play in game. Ohio State is just 18-13 and also on the NCAA bubble.
The Buckeyes won the regular season meeting 55-52 in Bloomington on February 10. That loss was part of a stretch in which the Hoosiers lost 12 of 13.
“We had a fight when we played them last at our place as they were able to come out on top and made some real key plays late," Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. " I thought it was a tough game and that’s what I’m expecting the same thing on Thursday. At the end of the day, for us we just have to prepare, continue to get better, and find a way to keep playing the best we can.”
The Hoosiers winning streak includes wins over #6 Michigan State and #19 Wisconsin. They have beaten the Spartans twice.
“Our resume is still unfinished but has greatly improved from three weeks ago, but mostly because of how we scheduled the non-conference and who we beat. I think there are only 18 teams in the country that can claim six quad one wins and I believe 22 of our games are in the quad one or quad two and that’s a huge schedule to be playing against," Miller said. "When you start to get to the nitty gritty at the end and teams are trying to decide based on 12 teams or eight teams to make up four spots, at the end of the day they are going to say did you beat anybody in the tournament? Can this team legitimately go to the tournament and win a game? I think that our resume speaks loud about what we are capable of doing at one point and now what we are capable of doing again. You win one or two at Big Ten Tournament where you are obviously beating good teams so to me it’s all in front of us, everything everybody wanted from our program is still there and we have to feel good about that right now.”
The Hoosiers and Buckeyes tip off at 12:30 p.m. EDT in the United Center in Chicago. The winner gets top seed Michigan State on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
