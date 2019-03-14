JCPS, Bullitt County Public Schools out Thursday, March 14

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two school districts in WAVE Country are closed on Thursday, March 14: Jefferson County Public Schools and Bullitt County Public Schools.
This comes amid weeks of sickouts organized by public school teachers who want to protest bills in Frankfort they fear will hurt public education.
For JCPS, it’s the third day in the row of no school -- and sixth day in the past two weeks.
In addition to snow day childcare sites being open at area YMCAs (get the list of locations here), there will be several schools open to provide lunch to students.
In Bullitt County, the last day of school is now May 30.
School officials said Shepherdsville Elementary and Roby Elementary will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone 18 and under who wants a free lunch.
JCPS will likely move the last day of school to June 7, though that has not been officially announced.
Check out the school calendar and how the last day will affect graduation dates by clicking or tapping here.
Teachers are keeping a close eye on politicians, and the sickouts make their distrust clear.
Last March, Kentucky lawmakers didn’t seem like they would pass pension reform, but gutted a sewer bill and pushed it through as a pension reform bill in eight hours on the last day of the session. This outraged educators.
Gov. Matt Bevin signed that bill into law, but it was later overturned by the Kentucky State Supreme Court.
Thursday is the last regular day of this legislative session.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.