JCPS students keep busy on day six of teacher sickout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday marks the 6th day of the JCPS teacher sickout in two weeks.
While educators continue to rally in Frankfort, more than 100,000 students still out of school.
Some of them are finding fun ways to learn.
Over at AMPED in West Louisville, the doors have been open this week to JCPS kids every day of the sickout.
AMPED stands for Academy of Music Production, Education and Development. Instructor Kym Williams said they wanted to give students a safe and productive place to be where they could get free meals and explore their musical abilities.
“The funny thing about kids nowadays is that they have a lot of information upfront so they know why their teachers are protesting and stuff," Williams said. “So they think about it and it’s on their mind but they’re not really focused on it right now, they’re kind of going with the flow it seems.”
Jasmine Christopher is a sophomore at Central High School.
“We didn’t want to just stay at home and do nothing, we can come here and do something productive like make music or really just be with other people who have the same interest as us instead of just being at home just sitting around and collecting dust,” Christopher said.
AMPED has after school lessons that are always free to kids in Louisville.
While they focus on kids, AMPED is open to anyone and they’re always looking for more volunteers and mentors to get involved. Click here for more information.
The Kentucky Future Business Leaders of America Region 3 Conference went on as planned despite the sickout.
JCPS high school students competed in 75 events showcasing their skills and talents in areas that will help them succeed in future careers.
“It transforms kids’ lives who otherwise might not have a chance,” FBLA State Advisor Connie Witt said. “They might come from a home where they don’t have the opportunity to be in the business world, interact with business people. The confidence they get, the communication skills they develop, the connections they make, the networking opportunities they have, some get scholarship opportunities especially when they get to the national level.”
The top three teams in each event get to go to the state competition in April and the top four in state will advance to nationals in June.
