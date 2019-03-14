Louisville Zoo, Mega Caverns reopening Friday following sinkhole issue

This photo of the Louisville Zoo sinkhole on March 11, shows a slightly shifted hole, compared to photos and video from the initial opening in the ground on March 6.
March 14, 2019 at 5:58 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 6:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will reopen on Friday after being closed for just over a week.

Louisville Zoo and Mega Caverns closed following the discovery of a sinkhole on March 6. The zoo said engineers were on site until Tuesday, March 12 assessing the area.

Officials recommended that a physical barrier be placed around the area of the sinkhole until a permanent solution has been determined.

The zoo is hosting a press conference to discuss its plans further at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

