Louisville Zoo, Mega Caverns reopening Friday following sinkhole issue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will reopen on Friday after being closed for just over a week.
Louisville Zoo and Mega Caverns closed following the discovery of a sinkhole on March 6. The zoo said engineers were on site until Tuesday, March 12 assessing the area.
Officials recommended that a physical barrier be placed around the area of the sinkhole until a permanent solution has been determined.
The zoo is hosting a press conference to discuss its plans further at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated.
