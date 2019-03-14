Man accused of killing 3 people in PRP appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of killing three people in Pleasure Ridge Park, including the mother of his child, appeared in court Thursday morning.
In January 2018, Louisville Metro Police Department found three people dead inside a home on Venango Drive. Police charged Christopher Olivo with three murders.
Police accused Olivo of killing the mother of his child, Geneva Miles, her brother, Mike Miles, and his wife Catherine.
Mike and Catherine's two young children were left inside the home for hours, according to LMPD. When police arrived, they found the children inside a crib, wearing full diapers and they hadn't eaten for at least 12 hours.
Before police arrived at the home, officers said Olivo fled to Florida with his daughter. He was tracked by OnStar inside his vehicle and arrested in Pinellas County, Florida just hours after the murders.
Attorneys are still reviewing a substantial amount of case discovery. Another court hearing is scheduled for April 30 at 10 a.m.
