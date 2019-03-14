Mike Hartnett’s Derby Fab Five ... Plus Five

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’re less than two months away from the Kentucky Derby.
Mike Hartnett is here with his Derby Fab Five (and maybe a few others):
- Game Winner - Bob Baffert seems to have a real pro in this guy. Did everything right last year and in his first 2019 start is Saturday’s Rebel Stakes.
- Improbable - Another possible superstar for Baffert. Like his stablemate, he’ll run in a division of the Rebel (so the showdown against Game Winner on hold for now). Improbable’s works this winter have been dazzling.
- War of Will - Surged into the Derby scene with a solid win in the Risen Star. Louisiana Derby is next.
- Mucho Gusto - Back to another top-notch Baffert runner. In February, he was mucho the best in the Robert Lewis Stakes. Sunland Derby on deck.
- Code of Honor - Bounced back from a defeat with a win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. In the capable hands of Shug McGaughey and John Velazquez, Code of Honor’s next stop could be either the Wood or Florida Derby.
- Roadster - Baffert again. He’s simply loaded for the First Saturday in May. Coming off a strong allowance victory, the colt is pointing to the Santa Anita Derby.
- Hidden Scroll - For now, willing to forgive his fourth-place run in the Fountain of Youth. After all, it was his first time in a stakes race. Seems to possess plenty of talent. Florida Derby likely up next.
- Instagrand - Willing to cut him some slack after a not-so-impressive third-place finish in the Gotham because it was his first race in seven-plus months. Showed plenty of talent last year.
- Tacitus - Jumped into the Derby picture with a very good win in the Tampa Bay Derby. He was returning from a four-month vacation.
- Bourbon War - Made big progress last month with his second-place effort in the Fountain of Youth. Could get another crack at Code of Honor in the Florida Derby.
