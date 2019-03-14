Police block roads to rush young shooting victim to Norton Children’s Hospital

Police block roads to rush young shooting victim to Norton Children’s Hospital
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Delmaria Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Laurel Mallory | March 13, 2019 at 10:02 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 10:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in southeast Louisville to find a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police escorted the ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital, blocking roads along the route. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Police escorted the ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital, blocking roads along the route. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Delmaria Way. That’s off Bardstown Road at Hurstbourne Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Emergency crews asked police to help block off the ambulance’s route to Norton Children’s Hospital. The ambulance arrived around 11 p.m.

The child is in critical condition, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.