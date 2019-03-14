PROGRAM ALERT: How to watch the ACC Tournament during Thursday’s severe weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is your home for ACC Tournament quarterfinal-round coverage all day on Thursday, but severe weather might require the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team to break in.
In that case, WAVE 3 News will show urgent weather coverage on the main channel, with the ACC Tournament game in the picture-in-picture box in the bottom corner of your TV screen. The ACC game also will be available to be seen on Bounce TV. If the game is added to Bounce, it will stay on Bounce even after the game returns to WAVE 3 News, following the conclusion of any severe weather coverage.
The severe weather coverage also will be available on WAVE3.com, the WAVE 3 News mobile app, the WAVE 3 News Facebook page and the WAVE 3 News apps on ROKU and Amazon Fire.
