Semi truck crash closes I-265 S near Bardstown Road exit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi has closed the Gene Snyder Freeway, Interstate 265, in southeast Louisville.
All lanes of I-265 South are closed at mile marker 17, just past the Bardstown Road exit in Louisville.
A Trimarc camera shows a FedEx truck sideways, blocking all lanes and the on ramp to the interstate.
Trimarc officials said one person was injured, but the extent of that person’s injuries is not known.
I-265 will be closed until around 6 p.m., officials said.
Drivers should avoid the area.
