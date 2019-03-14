Semi truck crash closes I-265 S near Bardstown Road exit

All lanes of I-265 South just past the Bardstown Road exit will be closed until around 6 p.m. (Source: Trimarc)
By Laurel Mallory | March 14, 2019 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 4:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi has closed the Gene Snyder Freeway, Interstate 265, in southeast Louisville.

All lanes of I-265 South are closed at mile marker 17, just past the Bardstown Road exit in Louisville.

A Trimarc camera shows a FedEx truck sideways, blocking all lanes and the on ramp to the interstate.

Trimarc officials said one person was injured, but the extent of that person’s injuries is not known.

I-265 will be closed until around 6 p.m., officials said.

Drivers should avoid the area.

