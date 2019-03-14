1 shot outside of Louisville church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting outside of Louisville church.
The shooting was reported in the 7200 block of Shepherdsville Road in the parking lot of Parkland Baptist Church around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
Police told a WAVE 3 News photographer the shooting victim was expected to be OK.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
